Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Sept. 10-17 included:
Michael Eugene Saunders, 100 Heatherwood Loop, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jason Lynn Eisenhour, 2075 Glenwood Drive, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Noel K. Houseman, 954 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, ordered to pay restitution of $541.44.
Tonya Michelle Lester, 4535 Asheville Highway, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, aggravated criminal trespassing and two counts of driving on a revoked license, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and additional sentence of two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, sentence to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $350, ordered to pay restitution of $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Jessee D. Coleman, 135 Cox Circle, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 120 days, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $3,345, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Andrew M. Friedman, 14 Muirfield Drive, Arden, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
George W. Hambric, 2515 Whirlwind Road, pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000 and theft under $10,000, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Isaiah Ray Burrows, 640 Arrowhead Loop, Midway, pleaded guilty to domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Joshua H. Jackson, 760 Red Hill Road, pleaded guilty to assault – attempted, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50 and court cost, credited time served.
Ashley Nicole Phipps, 202 Ross Boulevard, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband in a penal facility, evading arrest – motor vehicle, criminal trespassing and reckless endangerment – deadly weapon, sentenced to two terms of two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $1,450, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served.
Patricia Ann Roberts, 1420 Whitesands Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery – facilitation, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $7, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Nakita McKinney, 330 McKee St., pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, ordered to pay restitution of $172.88, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Lesia J. Crawford, 4340 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000 and two counts of burglary — other than habitation, sentenced to two terms of three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, sentence to be served consecutively, and an additional sentence of 11 months 29 days in jail, sentence to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $150, ordered to pay restitution of $450, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Justin Allen Riedel, 282 Flag Branch Road, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to six month probation with in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $250.
Kyle Matthew Wells, no address listed, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to three years probation with in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $200.
Anthony L. Ealey, 48 Ocean Boulevard, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to three years and one day probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $50.
Johnny S. Painter, 1970 Conklin Road, Limestone, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $250, credited time served.
Steve Allen Beach, 255 Big Springs Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, sentenced to six years probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $500.
Michael Chad Kesterson, 5562 Asheville Highway, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $750, credited time served.
Anthony Alex Young, 85 Chuckey Point, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to theft under $500, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, credited time served.
Tevis Eugene Young, 307 N. Broyles St., pleaded guilty to three counts of sale/delivery of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $6,000, ordered to pay restitution of $750, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Bruce William Whitley, 737 Spears Dykes Road, pleaded guilty to four counts of sale/delivery of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $8,000, ordered to pay restitution of $1,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Annie Ruth Collins, 839 Rambo Road, pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution – attempted, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to U.S. Federal Court sentencing.
Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 197 Scalf Road, Limestone, pleaded guilty to especially aggravated burglary – attempted, aggravated assault, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and an additional four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, sentence to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $1,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Charles Eugene Cutshaw, 130 Timber Lane, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, manufacturing of schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and an additional sentences of 11 months 29 days in jail, sentence to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $2,200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Moses Adam Norton, 1885 Old Mountain Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Keifer McClanaham, 628 Raderside Track Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation extended.
Nakita Michelle McKinney, 510 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Sylas Jeremiah Bradford, 3840 Ottway Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Brandon Marsh, 107 Walkers Park, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Corey R. Sweat, 1113 Woodside Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.