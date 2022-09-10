Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Sept. 2 included:
Mona Liza MacPherson, no address listed, pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100.
Josiel Eduardo Tomas, 208 Doak Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing and domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Olivia Dawn Fillers, 265, Nelse Roberts Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, reckless driving and violation of financial responsibility law, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to pay restitution of $910, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Washington Co. Criminal Court sentencing.
Robert Keith Steelman, 1218 Old Shiloh Road, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver more than .5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest – motor vehicle, escape (felony), criminal impersonation, vandalism under $1,000, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and theft under $1,000, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, an additional one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, and an additional 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $3,050 ordered to pay restitution of $440, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Daniel Edward Chamblin, 8015 Blue Springs Parkway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Kevin Lynn Kimery, 110 Logistics Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Jamie Lee Frye, 129 N. Parkway, Sevierville, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Jonathan Mark Underhill, 162 Pinto Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
James Logan Peters, 4345 Quarry Road, Louisville, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Clyde Edward Blackwell Jr., 4231 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Robert Charles Landers, 105 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Andrew Gibson, 493 Possum Creek Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Wesley Alan Dewitt, 495 Park Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 850 Sanders Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Tevis Eugene Young, 307 N. Broyles St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Billy J. Wilburn, 401 Park St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Terry S. Lamb, 300 Humbert Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 197 Scalf Road, Limestone, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Joshua L Cook, 114 Indian Hills Cr., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Robert Matthew Owens, 55 Hixson Circle, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Tyler Wade Franklin, 172 Gravelwoods Road, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Daniel C. Greene, 215 N. Highland Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Shannon L. Black, 766 Fairview Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.
Stephen Sinclair Garay-Leon, 371 Bandy Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced reinstated at 100 percent, credited time served.