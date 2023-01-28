Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan. 17-20
Adrian Edward Kiser, 773 Church Road, Fall Branch, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and assault, sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and an additional sentence of 6 months in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Kevin Lynn Kimery, 110 Logistics Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault, sentenced to five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Joshua Ryan Smith, 53 Snapps Ferry Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, joyriding, and two counts of evading arrest – motor vehicle, sentenced to two terms of three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, fined $400, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Christopher D. Brown, 103 Clem St., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Zachary Alan Richards, 158 Horton Highway, Fall Branch, pleaded guilty to facilitation of second degree murder, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., pleaded guilty to violation of restraining order, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, credited time served.
Leigha A. Smith, 6845 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $900, credited time served.
Derrick Gwyn, 314 Oak Grove Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
William K. Stroud, 478 Bandy Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault, possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 180 days, with the balance on probation, fined $2,100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Charles Lee Murray, 910 Chariot Trail, Limestone, pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 365 days, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $3,745, credited time served.
Mark Allen Hanselman, 135 N. 8th St., Vincennes, Indiana, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Georgia R. Lane, 1112 Arnold Road, pleaded guilty to assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
James Pitt, 273 Midway Circle, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served, must serve 6 months.
James Wilhoit, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served, must serve 60 days.
Jessica L. Smith, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served, must serve 90 days.
Samantha Hensley, 1250 Little Warrensburg Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
James Hartman, 155 Loblolly Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Lee Garret Ricker, 130 Craft Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
James Logan Peters, 4345 Quarry Road, Louisville, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served, must serve 6 months.
Jonathan Mark Underhill, 162 Pinto Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Amy J. Hale, 510 Ducktown Road, Limestone, sentenced to 11 months 29 days days on probation, waived future fees and community work service, can be release when fees paid in full.
Darrell J. Berry, 3405 Gap Mountain Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.