Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on May 19-25 included:
James Luther Thacker, 503 Bear Hollow Road, Rogersville, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs - methamphetamine and theft under $2,500, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and an additional two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 180 days, fined $2,100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited, credited time served.
James Earl Hickman, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of sexual offender registry, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Sonya Marie Layne, 2122 Cardinal Ave., Dayton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, placed on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Christina L. Porter, 2075 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of registration law, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control devise, and driving on a suspended license, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $200, credited time served.
Cobe D. Moore, 600 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Ricky James Tempest, 255 Sipes Lane, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, credited time served.
Billy Ray Posey, 129 Redwood Lane, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Aaron Joseph Wemmer, 544 New Hope Road, pleaded guilty to assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Daniel R. Jennings, 207 Carter Valley Loop, Rogersville, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the dependency of a minor, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, must serve 60 days, with the balance on probation, fined $1,750, credited time served.
Charles David Patterson, 200 Crestview Drive, pleaded guilty to frauduant use of a credit/debit card under $10,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $9,570.
Bradley David Parton, 209 Lynn Ave., pleaded guilty to assault, aggravated burglary, and theft under $1,000, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and an additional sentence of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 165 days, with the balance on probation, fined $275, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Todd A. Trembley, 1535 Phillipi Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, evading arrest – motor vehicle, and possession of schedule II drugs - methamphetamine, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Timothy Edward Griffin, 219 Unaka St., pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000, and theft under $1,000, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $1,800, credited time served.
Kristen K. Bales, 1345 Old Kentucky Road S., pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $750, credited time served.
Lujack M. McKinney, 2644 Bluesprings Parkway, pleaded guilty to domestic assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, three counts of evading arrest – motor vehicle, and three counts of driving on a suspended license, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, in jail, and two additional sentences of two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and six month in jail, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $1,050, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Nancy Lynn Sprague, no address listed, pleaded guilty to attempted sale/delivery of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine less than .5 grams, sentenced to three years one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 165 days, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Joshua David Brogdon, 655 Greystone Road, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs methaphemine, possession with intent to deliver schedule I drugs, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and four counts of sale/deliver of schedule II drug – methaphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to two terms of eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $12,750, ordered to pay restitution of $2,630, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Zachary S. Brewer, no address listed, pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking, violation of order of protection, and theft under $1,000, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and an additional sentence of 11 months and 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $150, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Session Court sentencing.
Bobby Dean Dykes, 335 Allghany Road, Fall Branch, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $50, ordered to pay restitution of $2,400, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Daniel Pete Davis, no address listed, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $320, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Kimberly Jo Rines, 141 Seals Road, Rogersville, pleaded guilty to attempted delivery of schedule II drugs – methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $500.
Tyler James Rogers, no address listed, pleaded guilty to assault, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest – motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of theft under $10,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $450, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Bo R. Ingram, 229 Aesque St., Kingsport, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale/deliver – methamphetamine, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to sale/deliver, and DUI, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $4,610, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Washington County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Ryan Allen Powers, 3664 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, vandalism under $1,000, and four counts of theft under $10,000, sentenced to two terms of two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, and an additional two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 180 days, fined $1,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.