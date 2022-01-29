Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan. 20 and 21 included:
Tommy Dale Starnes, 111 W. Lester Ave., Lebanon, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule I controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of domestic assault, sentenced to 3 terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 138 days in jail, to be served consecutively, fined $1,950, credited time served.
Shannon Lamaur Black, 766 Fairview Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $250, ordered to pay restitution of $10,050, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Holly L. Gunnoe, 360 Jones Chapel Lane, pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Cory Ryan Mathes, 1520 Nolichuckey Road, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and reckless endangerment – weapon, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $1,600, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Lisa Carol Weems, 309 Charley St., Church Hill, pleaded guilty to DUI, driving on a revoked license, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $510, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Veronica M. Fletcher, 332 Mapleswamp Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to DUI, and evading arrest, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, must serve 32 days, with the balance on probation, fined $460, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Douglas Edward Cunningham, 55 Jarrell Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to solictation/delivery of schedule II methamphetamine, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $2,000, ordered to pay restitution of $3,410, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jamie L. Paxton, 1121 Arnold Road, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – deadly weapon, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver > ½ oz., and DUI, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,410, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Jonathan O. Robles, 7057 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, fined $500.
Katherine Kilday Haun, 255 Par Lane, pleaded guilto to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, fined $100.
Litisha Marie Wilburn, 560 Afton Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to forgery over $10,000, and theft under $60,000, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, ordered to pay restitution of $16,294.20.
Charles Allan Arrington Jr., 142 Tarlton Circle, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon – attempted, resisting arrest, and two counts of domestic assault,sentenced to five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $550, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served.
Timothy C. Park, 1233 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $350, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Francisco Escalante, no address listed, pleaded guilty to statutory rape, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Amy J. Hale, 510 Ducktown Road, Limestone, pleaded guilty to DUI, driving on a revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $560, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Cassandra Lynn Smith, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, tampering with evidence, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Willie Floyd McElrafth III, no address listed, pleaded guilty to delivery of schedule II more than .5 grams – attempted, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to pay restitution of $800, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Cannon C. Zdonowicz, 705 Milligan Highway, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to evading arrest (flight), simple possession of schedule V controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $850, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Jonathan Mark Underhill, 162 Pinto Road, pleaded guilty to maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sentenced to two years one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $500.
Nicholas Alexander Hayne, 1035 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to under age driving while impaired, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation, fined $250.
Brian S. Steelman, no address listed, pleaded guilty to solicitation of escape, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Misty Michelle Sabins, 2644 Blue Springs Parkway, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal impersonation, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Knox County Court sentencing.
Mollie McCaslin, 120 Railroad St., pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, amd driving on a revoked license, sentenced to two years one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $1,210, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for six years, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
William Jacob Silvers, no address listed, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Washington County Court sentencing.
Shawn Michael Gross, no address listed, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, criminal trespassing – aggravated, theft under $1,000, possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver, aggravated criminal trespassing, two counts of DUI, and two counts of domestic assault, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, and an additional two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $3,610, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for two years, credited time served.
Jonathan Scott Jones, 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, pleaded guilty to solicitation possession of schedule II more than 1.2 g, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, aggravated assault, attempted possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to sell/deliver, and simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, and an addition two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $5,600, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Alicia Leona McPherson, no address listed, pleaded guilty to criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution, sentenced to two years one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $1,050, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Danny Franklin Alley, 660 Davis Valley Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Anthony D. Sutton, Jefferson City, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.