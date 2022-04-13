Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on March 30-31 included:
Ashley Nicole Phipps, 202 Ross Boulevard, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – deadly weapon, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $260, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
David Allen Duncan Jr., 1505 Ridgeview Drive, pleaded guilty to child neglect, sentenced to 11 months 29 days on probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $100.
Aaron Sean Wilson II, 6357 Horseshoe Circle, Bryceville, Florida, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and retaliate for past action – attempted, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Clyde J. Russell, 178 McAmis Road, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
Ryan Lee Waddell, 79 Swan Accres Park, pleaded guilty to abuse of a vulnerable adult, sentenced to two years one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole.
James Ray Broce, 116 Sheri Drive, Bristol, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II methamphetamine less than ½ gram with intent, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Brock Jackson Taylor, 2120 Marvin Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of schedule II methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,900, ordered to pay restitution of $70, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jesse L. Wolfe, 1007 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to DUI, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days, with the balance on probation, fined $560, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served.
Liam Michael Lawlor, 493 Fairfield Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, theft under $1,000 and two counts of assault, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Samantha A. Greer, 149 Eads Lane, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to criminal impersonation, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served.
André Brown, 226 Wildwood Drive, Bristol, pleaded guilty to DUI, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $3,300, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Ashlyn S. Harrison, 874 Wilkerson Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, credited time served.
Samantha M. Hensley, 1295 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, pleaded guilty to facilitating the sale/deliver of schedule II methamphetamine, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to pay restitution of $470, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Scott Ray Lee, 2264 Junction Lane, Morristown, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment – no weapon, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident – property, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $150, ordered to pay restitution of $850, credited time served.
Brandon Michael Marsh, no address listed, pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery schedule III drugs, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $640, credited time served.
Brandon Lee Franklin, 729 Pigeon Creek Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other GC criminal court sentencing.
Jeffrey G. Waddell, 405 Gregg Mill Road, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled subtance with intent to sell/deliver less than ½ gram, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance – heroine, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, and an additional sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, must serve 60 days, with the balance on probation, fined $3,700, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Andrew Ryan Elpers, 121 Vance Crescent Extention, Asheville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000, sentenced to five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 170 days, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Brandon Curtis Morrison, 4017 Highway 66S., Rogersville, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs – Methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a penal instutition, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of driving on a revoked license, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,550, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Denzel Marquis Edwards, Newport Highway, pleaded guilty to vandalism less than $2,500, aggravated criminal trespassing, two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction P&P, ordered to pay restitution of $250.
Gary Douglas Kirk, 280 Snake Hollow Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to manufacturing or schedule VI – Marijuana, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction P&P, fined $2,000, ordered to pay restitution of $135.
Joshua Allen Hinkle, 433 Cherry St., pleaded guilty to facilitation of theft of property over $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Mikey S. Kirkland, 652 Chris Haven Drive, Seymour, pleaded guilty to theft under $60,000, driving on a revoked license, violation of registration law, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $75, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Sevier County Court sentencing.
Jason L. Gross, 3405 Blue Springs Parkway, pleaded guilty to evading arrest (flight), simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 75 days, with the balance on probation, fined $850, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other GC General Sessions Court sentencing.
Wade Adrien Yelle, 65 Forest Lane, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to rape – attempted, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, setenced to community supervision for life, credited time served.
Danny Lee Jenkins, 2185 Middle Creek Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to attempted violation of sexual offender law, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $50, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Washington County Court sentencing.
Lujack M. McKinney, 2644 Blue Springs Parkway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
James Lee Hensley, 1295 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Bruce Henry Dearing, 2880 Jockey Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Jacob Eugene Davis, 842 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Alexandra D. Durst (Wines), 145 Max Jett Road, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Brittany Leann Fawbush, 105 Springbrook Park, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Melinda Dawn Shapiro, 112 Bird Circle, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
James Douglas Hurst II, 211 Reed Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Brandon Lee Hensley, no address listed, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.