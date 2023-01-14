Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan 5-6.
Danez Jones, no address listed, pleaded guilty to facilitation to deliver schedule II drugs over .5 grams and facilitation of possession of schedule II – Cocaine, sentenced to six years in jail, suspended to time served, placed on probation for six years.
Rebecca D. Shelton, 6945 Greystone Road, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident with damage, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, suspended to time served, with the balance on probation, fined $50 and court cost, credited time served.
Dana A. Chester, 75 Countryside Drive, Midway, pleaded guilty to making aggravated non-emergency 911 calls, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $50.
Ashley Nicole Granito, 604 Iris Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, pleaded guilty to arson and theft under $60,000, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Thad Vanover, 629 Main St., Mosheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of retaliation for past action, sentenced to one year and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $300, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Daniel C. Greene, 215 N. Highland, Ave., pleaded guilty to sexual battery – attempted, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
George William Hambric Jr., 661 Cannon Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000 and evading arrest, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to pay restitution of $1,800, credited time served.
Christopher D. Franklin, 2420 Sunnydale Road, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
James Hartman, no address listed, probation violation, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Leisa J. Crawford, 4340 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Cassondra K. Duncan, 117 S. Highland Ave., pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Jennifer Michelle Clark, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Nicole Lynn Sexton, 2290 Lost Mountain Pike, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Brian Garrett, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Steven G. Deas, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Daniel Edward Chamblin, 8015 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Charles Allan Arrington Jr., 142 Tarlton Circle, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Matthew C. Akins, 200 Johnston Ave., Bristol, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Jacob Eugene Davis, 842 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Raymond D. Webb, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
James Ray Broce, 116 Sheri Drive, Bristol, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Justin Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Brad A. Carter, 6225 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Jamie L. Paxton, 1121 Arnold Road, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Reban W. Early, 3426 Sunnydale Road, pleaded guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentenced to be reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.