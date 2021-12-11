Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge Alex Pearson on Nov. 29-Dec. 3 included:
Cassondra K. Duncan, 117 S. Highland Ave., plead guilty to simple possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II drugs, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to 12 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 10 days, with the balance on probation, fined $2,850, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served, sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Kevin Lynn Kimery, 110 Logistics Drive, plead guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to 3 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility, must serve 90 days, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to Greene County General Sessions court sentencing.
Zachary Adam Stanton, 210 Meadow Lane, plead guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served, sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal court sentencing.
Nakiasha Manuel, 327 Davis St., plead guilty to theft under $60,000 and theft under $10,000, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 60 days, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $22,451.31, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served, sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Danny Ray Batts, 833 Kitchen Branch Road, plead guilty to driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment (no weapon) and attempted sell/deliver of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 243 days, with the balance on probation, fined $2,100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Billy J. Eads, 1079 Anderson Loop, Mosheim, plead guilty to DUI, reckless endangerment (no weapon) and resisting arrest, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $510, ordered to pay restitution of $3,535.01, credited time served.
Robert Charles Landers, 105 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, plead guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $500, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Christopher J. Deyton, 645 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, plead guilty to cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment (no weapon involved), and two counts of domestic assault, sentenced to four terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $200, credited time served.
Brad Allen Carter, no address available, plead guilty to simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $400, credited time served.
James Bryan Cobble, 727 W. Main St., plead guilty to DUI and evading arrest, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 120 days, with the balance on probation, fined $1,100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers licenses suspended for six years, credited time served.
Matthew Carl Akins, no address available, plead guilty to aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing and burglary – other than habitation, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $2,343, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Donald Lynn Watts, 55 Cobble Lane, plead guilty to theft under $10,000, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of 1,600, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Quanardel Latez Wells, 1638 Millers Chapel Road, plead guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Washington County Criminal Court sentencing.
Ameilia D. Gore, Dickson, Tennessee, plead guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, to be served consecutively, fined $900.
Jodie Ann Crum, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, plead guilty to theft under $2,500 and driving on a suspended license, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Cody Dillon Moore, no address available, plead guilty to solicitation of delivery of methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $2,000.
Samantha Danielle Morelock, no address available, pleaded guilty to prescription drug fraud, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole.
Matthew A. Dupkoski, 1 Ocean Boulevard, plead guilty to three counts of sale/delivery of schedule II – methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $6,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Anthony Edward Coffey, 242 Passmore Lane, Hayesville, North Carolina, plead guilty to DUI, violation of financial responsibility law and driving on a suspended license, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $710, drivers license suspended for two years, credited time served.
Spencer Wendell Lee Shelton, 25 Parman Road, plead guilty to simple possession of schedule VI controlled, substance, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of DUI, fined $1,760, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, drivers license suspended for two years, credited time served.
Tyler Michael Gardner, 121 Frank Roberts road, Chuckey, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served, must serve 60 days.
Michael Joseph Wawerski, 99 W.I. Bowman Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Jeremy Brandon Woodby, 395 Bible Road, Mohawk, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Michael Baker, no address available, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Kadeen Lee Dickerson, 515 Maple Ave., plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Terry James Lane, 525 Kelly Gap Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Michael Lee Silvers, 930 Bill Jones Road, Afton, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Jason A. Wilburn, 334 Locus St., plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Michael James McCraw, 420 Old Cemetery Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Robert D. Trinkle, 124764 66th St. N., Largo, Florida, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Timothy Lamar Williams, 233 W. McKee St., plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Billy Joe Gibson, 2262 Frenwood Church Road, Morristown, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Rachael Dawn Ealey, 40 Mt. Pleasant Lane, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Katrina Amber Smith, 1510 Old State Route 34, Telford, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Nicole M. Samaniego, 1046 Kingsport Highway, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Perree Faye Riddle, 5305 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Nancy Lynn Sprague, 70 107 Cutoff, Afton, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Lauren K. Satterfield, 585 Oak Hill Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited
James Alen Palmer, 5640 Whitehouse Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Jeremy Miller, West Main St., Johnson City, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Nathaniel Tyrone Miller, 2065 Millers Chapel Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Justin Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Keith E. Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, plead guilty to community work service violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Jodi Ann Lamb, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Mamie Marie Seay, 270 Glades Road, Mohawk, probation continued and extended.
Roy Killion, No address available, plead guilty to probation violation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of original sentence, credited time served.
Mark Aaron McGee, 122 Housley Ave., plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, credited time served.
Mark E. Ferguson, 3625 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, plead guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinsate at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Chance Allen Johnson, 133 Barkley Road, Telford, plead guilty to community correction violation probation revoked, sentence reinstate at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.