Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. and Judge Alex Pearson on July 28-Aug 1 included:
Christopher Cody Turner, 4928 Fair Oaks Drive, Toledo, Ohio, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $1,750, credited time served.
Mary Shelton, no address listed, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 10 years suspended to 365 days in jail, with the balance on probation.
Joshua Jones, no address listed, pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license, DUI and felony evading arrest, sentenced to two years 11 months annd 29 days suspended to 195 days in jail, with the balance on probation.
Zachary Shannon Brewer, no address listed, pleaded guilty to assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Michael Garrett Riddle, 2030 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Taray L. Rollins Jr., 47 Heritage Hills Drive, pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license, attempted possession of schedule II methamphamine with intent, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, sentenced to four years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Kenneth D. Peters, 1100 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation, four counts of driving on a revoked license, and three counts of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $1,750, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Nathaniel Lynn Crum, 100 N. Heritage Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card less than $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Dennis Allan Cannon, 102 Longview Drive, pleaded guilty to burglary – other than habitation, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Shannon Cerezo, 115 Betterly Place, Elizabethton, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $264, credited time served.
Marc Engle, 3211 Mayfield Drive, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, theft under $10,000, theft under $2,500 and two counts of burglary – other than habitation, sentenced to two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $500, ordered to pay restitution of $3,467, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Washington County Criminal Court sentencing.
Brynton Dane Newton, 206 N. Market St., Westville, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, possession of schedule II drugs, sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Benton County, Arkansas, Court sentencing.
Rusty R. Wampler, 6245 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers licenses suspended for one year, credited time served.
Andrew W. Shelton, 1939 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of sch II controlled substance, vandalism under $1,000, driving on a revoked license and two counts of evading arrest – motor vehicle, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $2,700, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Belinda Renee Wilson, 725 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to custodial interference – felony, sentenced to one year and six months in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole.
Tyler Chase Laws, 1511 E. Stagecoach Road, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and two counts of driving on a revoked license, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole and an additional six month in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole, to be served consecutively, fined $200.
Jerry Allen Carter, 725 Warrensburg Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, retaliation for past action, criminal trespassing, DUI, vandalism under $1,000, two counts of domestic assault and two counts of assault, five years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and an additional two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and an additional 11 mth 29 day in jail, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $3,810, drivers licenses suspended for 8 yrs, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
David Dabbs, 106 Henry St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to 10 years suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation.
James Elmer Hartman, 6225 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentenced to three years 11 mths and 29 days on probation.
Rondall G. Mercer, 438 Fairgrounds Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation extended for one year.
Danny Allen Cutshall, 3500 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
Brandy Nicole Taylor, 208 Circle Drive, violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
Michael Garrett Riddle, 2030 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
Christopher Gene Kirkpatrick, 1036 Gray Station Road, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
Justin Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
James Clayton Huffman, 2651 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
Kenneth Dewayne Peters, 1100 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.
William Leslie Bales, 318 N. Highland Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, sentence reinstated at 100% of the original sentencing, credited time served.