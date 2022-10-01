Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Sept. 22 and 23 included:
Weston Paul Johnson, 855 W. Main St., Mosheim, pleaded guilty to assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of aggravated assault, sentenced to five years probation in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, fined $950.
Rodney Wayne Smith, 99 Live Oak Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $250, ordered to pay restitution of $910, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; sentence to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Willard Lee Cutshaw, 151 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft under $60,000, sentenced to one year in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction and an additional six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $200, ordered to pay restitution of $10,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, weapon forfeited to the state, credited time served.
Brian Garrett, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, and three counts of driving on a revoked license, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Dennis Gosnell, 8167 Asheville Highway, DUI, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less the ½ gram, driving on a revoked license, sentenced to three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole suspended to 53 days.
Nancy Sprague, 70 107 Cutoff, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sale/deliver of schedule II drugs, sentenced to nine years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole suspended to 197 days on probation.
Jerry Carter, 725 Warrensburg Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, vandalism under $1,000, retaliation for past actions, criminal trespassing, two counts of domestic assault, and four counts of DUI, sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, suspended to 150 days on probation, drivers licenses suspended for one year.
Raymond Webb, 171 Concord Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, and maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sentenced to two years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, suspended to 364 days.
Sierra Gordon, 2 Doty Lane, pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless endangerment, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, suspended to 254 days.
Willard Lee Cutshaw, 91 Bradley Ave., pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and theft under $10,000, sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation & Parole, suspended to 120 days.
Frances B. Norton, 318 N. Highland Ave., pleaded guilty to DUI, and driving on a revoked license, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $360, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Sammy J. Tilson, 1540 Marvin Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault, domestic assault, and reckless endangerment – no weapon, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an additional two years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, to be served consecutively, with the balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Derek Ray Hughes, no address listed, pleaded guilty to failure to exercise due care, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $50, credited time served.
Stephen B. Taylor, 949 Mountain Loop, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, reckless aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, must serve 210 days in jail, fined $1,850, ordered to pay restitution of $2,500, credited time served.
Christopher J. Deyton, 645 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to four counts of reckless endangerment of a habitation, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, all time suspended, placed on probation for four years, fined $200, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Jessica Erin McKinney, 1845 Dogwalk Road, Afton, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of prohibited weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to six month suspended to two days in jail, with the balance on probation,
John Lindsay Hickerson, 216 E. Church St., pleaded guilty to sale/delivery of schedule II – methamphetamine over .5 grams, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, ordered to pay restitution of $440, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County General Sessions Court sentencing.
Scott E. Zoltak, 2951 Gulley Lane, Whitesburg, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, theft under $2,500, and two counts of burglary – other than habitation, sentence to two terms of three years and one day in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, to be served consecutively, at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $950, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Hamblen Co. General Sessions Court sentencing.
Jennifer Carmaletia Broyles, 27 Statler Park, Afton, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $150, credited time served.
Brittany N. Hickman, 110 Pridemore St., Church Hill, pleaded guilty to DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, fined $510, drivers license suspended for one year, credited time served.
Matthew Tyler McNutt, 365 Colvert Road, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery, theft under $2,500, theft under $1,000, evading arrest – motor vehicle, burglary – other than habitation, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated burglary, and three counts of burglary – auto, sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, fined $550, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Mack Anderson Lewis, 1865 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, and two counts of driving on a revoked license, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Mark Dewayne Marshall, 701 Forest St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Jodie Ann Crum, 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Tiffany L. Johnson, 771 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Curtis L. Malone, 1504 Ridgeview Drive, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Randy James Boles, 5562 Asheville Highway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Billy J. Gregg, 1112 Arnold Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Christopher J. Deyton, 645 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Wade Adrien Yelle, 65 Forest Lane, Mosheim, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Devon Allen Bucy, 45 Cherokee Boulevard, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Nakita McKinney, 330 McKee St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Charley Joseph Johnson, 84 Bradley Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Joseph F. Bickford, 205 Shaw Road, Chuckey, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Charles E. Mason, 718 N. Main St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Tonya Lester, 60 Davey Crockett Park, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Crystal R. Haynes, 170 Patterson St., Afton, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Matthew Paul Burrell, 215 Raders Sidetrack Road, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Candice Jo Henderson, 99 State St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Brittany Leann Fawbush, 105 Springbrook Park, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Nikia Suszanna Clouse, 122 Valley Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, probation revoked, reinstated at 100 percent of original sentence, credited time served.
Billy Wilburn, 331 Leonard St., violation of probation, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 93 days in jail.