Greene County Criminal Court pleadings heard by Judge John Dugger Jr. on Jan. 24 included:
Brandon A. Trembley, 968 Shelton Mission Road, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and speeding, sentenced to six month in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, credited time served.
Jerry Lynn Evans, 20 E. Allen Bridge Road, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and assault, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $1,600, credited time served.
Joshua Tyler Jones, 645 Warrensburg Road, pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, DUI and evading arrest (flight), sentenced to one year and six months in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date and an additional sentence of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, must serve 195 days, with the balance on probation, fined $3,250, ordered to provide a DNA sample, drivers license suspended for eight years, credited time served.
Patricia Joan Graham, 681 Old Knoxville Highway, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and making a false report, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court Sentencing.
Susan Seckler Crum, 1001 Light St., pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sentenced to four years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction Pobation & Parolae, fined $100.
Andrew Gibson, 493 Possum Creek Road, pleaded guilty to theft under $1,000, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, with the balance on probation, fined $100, ordered to pay restitution of $29.88, credited time served.
Daniel Alan Jennings, 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, pleaded guilty to simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, attempted possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $3,050, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Larry W. Hipps, 2090 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, pleaded guilty to evading arrest – motor vehicle, theft under $10,000 and theft under $2,500, sentenced to three years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served; to be served consecutive to other Greene County Criminal Court sentencing.
Michael Brady Lynn Eidson, 3626 Highway 66, Rogersville, pleaded guilty to attempted sell/delivery of schedule II controlled substance, sentenced to six years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction at 30 percent release eligibility date, with the balance on probation, fined $2,000, ordered to provide a DNA sample, credited time served.
Patricia Lynn Ramsey, 5 Walt Drive, Alexander, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Nicholas Edward Smith, 455 Horton Highway, pleaded guilty to violation of community correction, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Whitney R. Justice, 40 Summerhaven Drive, Midway, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served, judicial diversion terminated, must serve 30 days.
Jerry Lynn Evans, 20 E. Allen Bridge Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
James Logan Peters, 4345 Quarry Road, Louisville, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.
Larry Wayyne Hipps, 630 Briar Patch Lane, pleaded guilty to violation of community correction, sentence reinstated at 100 percent of the original sentence, credited time served.