General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on March 25 included:
William C. Harville, 27 Pigeon Creek Raod, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $200, for misdemeanor assault on an officer and domestic assault.
Eric D. Rogers, 125 Morningside Circle, Rogersville, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear and schedule II drug violation.
Jason L. Gaddis, 460 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, fined $1,875 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 42 days in jail, balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, violation of financial responsibility law, and three counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
William B. Marshall, 808 Carolina Drive, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for non-emergency 911 call.
Kenneth Michael Fox, 404 Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on revoked license and misdemeanor evading arrest by motor vehicle.
Marie E. Tweed, 585 Buckboard Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 15 days in jail, balance on probation, for resisting arrest.
Brandy Nichole Eastep, 65 Old Milburton Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hubert Dustin Story, 207 N. Broyles St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tevis Eugene Young, 207 N. Broyles St., fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation,for simple possession of methamphetamine and solitation.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 1060 Old Stage Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Eric Rogers, 125 Morningside Circle, Rogersville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason Lee Gaddis, 460 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Brent Marshall, 303 Carolina Drive, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kenneth Michael Fox, 404 Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Doyle Lee Rowbotham, 1235 Union Road, sentenced to 8 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tevis Eugene Young, 207 N. Broyles St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Chad Benjamin Dunbar, 127 Pig Broyles Road, Limestone, probation terminated;
The state declined to prosecute the following:
William C. Harville, 27 Pigeon Creek Raod, for retaliation for past action – threat of bodily harm;
Jason L. Gaddis, 460 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, for violation of financial responsibility law, registration improperly displayes and unregistered vehicle;
William B. Marshall, 808 Carolina Drive, for disorderly conduct;
Brandy Nicole Eastep, 65 Old Milburton Road, for simple possession of methamphetamine;
Hubert Dusin Story, 307 N. Broyles St., for simple possession of methamphetamine;
Tevis Eugene Young, 307 N. Broyles St., for simple possession of drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for James E. Shelton, 1906 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, for manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.