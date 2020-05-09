General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 1 included:
Chayna D. Waddell, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Timothy Lee Isaac Necessary, 2565 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $50, for consecutive to time served, for possession of schedule III and destruction of county property.
Lacy N. Groves, 406 Elk St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading.
Troy Buggs, 1423 E. Church St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Ricky Lee Brown, 125 Woodland St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cassandra Bales, 210 Justice Road, Afton, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Troy Buggs Jr., 1423 E. Church St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Lacy Noel Groves, 406 Elk St., ordered to pay court cost probation continued and extended 11 months.