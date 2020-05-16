General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 13 included:
Robert C. Landers, 105 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 15 days in jail, balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Kaidan C. Robertson, 982 Susong Memorial Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Sasha Cox, 1615 Brown Springs Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Leah Pierce, 790 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.