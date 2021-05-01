Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 14 included:
Kimberly Jo Shults, 1228 Olivet Mountain Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tami Barner, 109 Anderson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Joe Adkins, 1354 Buttercup Way, Newport, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Billy J. Gregg, 16 Bainey Broyles St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Cecil R. Matthews, 545 Paul Pettit Road, Mohawk, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 325 Pine St., sentenced to two days in jail, for contempt.
Matthew Allen Jones, 3800 W. Allen Bridge Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Ramze Izell Wilkerson, 174 Quillen Shell Road, probation terminated;
Tina Kinser, 777 Susong Memorial Road, probation terminated;
Matthew Ray McLain, 51 White Road, probation terminated;
Jeffrey Kesterson, 2085 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Wallace MacDonald, 3785 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Jeffrey A. Kesterson, 2085 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, for driving on a suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Isaiah G. Banks, 160 Charles Rader Road, Mosheim, for aggravated assault;
Cameron Smith, 618 N. Irish St., for simple assault;
Wade Lane, 1020 Sinking Creek, Chuckey, for joyriding;
Jonathan C. Christiansen, 2495 Baileyton Road, for failure to give due care.