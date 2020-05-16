General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 14 included:
Rusty W. Grinstead, no address listed, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault, false imprisonment, assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 425 Cedar Creek Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, for public intoxication.
The state declined to prosecute Shelton E. Hunt, 717 Forest St., for aggravated assault.