General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 15 included:
Darwyn L. Tweed, 1366 E. Stagecoach Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $35, for violation of protection order/contempt of court and vandalism under $1,000.
Valenzia P. Gudger, 310 Juniper St., sentenced to eight days in jail, for contempt on a failure to appear charge.
Angel M. Matthews, 195 Brethren Church Drive, Jonesborough, fined $2,600 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 100 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, driving on suspended/revoked, misdemeanor manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession of schedule III, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule IV drugs and failure to appear at jail.
Jerry L. McLain, 140 Broad St., fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for public intoxication and attempted criminal simulation.
Zachary S. Brewer, 311 Biddle St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for false imprisonment.
Joseph Wayne Stanton, 445 Guthry Greene Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Angel M. Matthews, 1158 Butcher Valley Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 25 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerry Lynn McLain, 315 Caney Creek Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Zachary Brewer, 311 Biddle St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Spencer Andrew Feezell, 600 S. McKee St., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for Angel M. Matthews, 195 Brethren Church Drive, Jonesborough, for violation of implied consent law.