General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 17 included:
Cynthia R. Hicks, 188 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Lucie P. Stalcup, 354 Lou Ellen St., Newport, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
Doris L. Cutshaw, 520 Jones Chapel Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason Lee Smith, 160 Beverly Hills Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Bradford Clark, 1845 Camp Creek Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Christopher Dunbar, 30 Robinson St. E., Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Scott Polan, 2840 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, for criminal trespassing and ordered to pay restitution of $186.30;
Cynthia R. Hicks, 188 Bancroft Chaple Road, Kingsport, for two counts of failure to appear.