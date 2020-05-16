General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 20 included:
Marcus Trey Scalf, 535 Ragon Hollow Lane, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for theft of motor vehicle by possession.
Benjamin C. Atkins, 5265 Dulaney Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for criminal trespassing.
William E. Wines, 712 Boggs Ave., Knoxville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to seven days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing and contempt on a failure to appear charge.
Anthony Teed Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading by motor vehicle and joyriding.
William B. Marshall, 144 Brooks Drive, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for public intoxication and attempted aggravated criminal trespassing.
Donya A. Tipton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 12 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Marcus T. Scalf, 410 Rolling Hills Road, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Betty Brown, 2456 Horton Highway, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Summer Nichole Fann, 673 Kidwell School Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charles Edward Hensley II, 7917 Newport Highway or 128 Wispering Oaks Lane, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Anthony T. Beach, 1055 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
William Brent Marshall, 303 Carolina Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.