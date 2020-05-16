General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 22 included:
Derrick C. McInturff, 5940 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $300, for criminal trespassing and assault.
Ashley N. Wheeler, 123 Curtis St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor assault.
Francisco G. Parvin, 406 Elk St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Adam Ryan Knight, 291 Brown Ave., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Derrick C. McInturff, 218 Upper Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Francisco Grayson Parvin, 1120 Arnold Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
The state declined to prosecute Derrick C. McInturff, 5940 Lonesome Pine Trail, for criminal impersonation.