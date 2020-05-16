General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 24 included:
Marcus A. Riddle, 72 Haney Hill Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for vandalism.
Michael T. Fields, 6145 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Tracilee Piliero, 4205 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to six months suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Melodie C. Evans, 600 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Marcus Allen Riddle, 72 Haney Hill Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Theopolis Fields, 6145 Mt. Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Scotty Wayne Ritchie, 121 Blue Springs Road, probation terminated;
Erin Kelly Wards, 115 Mullberry St., Johnson City, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute Shasta N. Harmon, 115 Cresthaven Lane, Mosheim, for public intoxication.