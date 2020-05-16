General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 27 included:
Pricilla R. Brown, 365 Jr. Gray Road, fined $1,525 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule V drugs, public intoxication and simple possession of schedule III drugs.
Dawn M. Johnson, 78 Fox Road, Chuckey, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for leaving the scene of an accident (hit unattended vehicle) and DUI.
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jacob E. Davis, 842 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to two days in jail, for public intoxication.
Aarron P. Fleming, 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violation.
Marcus B. Shores, 1225 Morningside Drive, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 55 days in jail, 30 days day for day, balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation.
Matthew A. Dupkoski, 105 E. Ocean Boulevard, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Christopher Payton Metcalf Jr., 172 Astor Bowers Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
James R. Sauceman, 52 Quail Ridge, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, 30 days day for day, balance on probation, for failure to appear, resisting arrest and simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Rebecca L. Crum, 1120 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days day for day, for public intoxication and misdemeanor schedule II drug violation.
Samantha M. Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, fined $700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of financial responsibility law.
Pricilla Dawn (Riddle) Brown, 55 Victoria Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Matthew Adam Dupkoski, 1 Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael McCraw, 420 Old Cemetary Road, sentenced to four terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Rebecca Crum, 1120 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Gage Smith, 1298 W. Jackson Heights, Johnson City, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Samantha Michelle Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Robert Alexander Shaffer, 1770 Whitehouse Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Christy Michelle Fryar, 2 Lakeview Drive, Fairview, North Carolina, for stalking;
Jerry T. Chappell, 2321 Idle Hour, Kingsport, for worthless check charge;
David Lee Dishner, 204 Hoot Owl Hollow Road, Sneedville, for two counts of worthless check charge;
Gary F. Anest, 560 Anest Road, for cruelty to animals and resisiting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James R. Sauceman, 52 Quail Ridge, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Rebecca L. Crum, 1120 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, for simple possession/casual exchange;
Samantha M. Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, for violation of implied consent law.