Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 28 included:
Kevin O. Norton, 175 Brunner St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50 for public intoxication.
Larry J. Ramsey, 1785 McDonald Road, Midway, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jane A. Parent, 230 Champion Circle, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $300, for vandalism.
Joshua Wayne Smith, 133 N. Mt. Sinai Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt and vandalism under $1,000.
Dustin T. Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Ronnie A. Crum, 605 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Joseph D. Nelson, 301 W. Sevier Heights, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for domestic assault.
Bobby L. Church, 430 Brackens Lane, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Letha G. Shelton, 712 Oak Grove Ave., fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days of it day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Katrina A. Cansler, 335 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, fined $1,050 and court cost, for failure to appear, driving on suspended/revoked license, simple possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Danielle Kimery, 147 N. Sunset St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for leaving the scene of an accident.
Abilgail Victoria Leroy, 727 Ripley Island Road, Afton, fined $1,950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs.
Crystal Ann Spencer, no address listed, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas J. Seymore, no address listed, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian W. Manuel, 930 Wesley Ave., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $294, restrained from the victim, for domestic assault and theft under $1,000.
Christopher Bratcher, 102 Hartshaw Drive, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Wayne Smith, 133 N. Mountain Sinai Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney A. Legg, 2016 Glennwood Drive, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joseph David Nelson, 370 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Aaron Lynn Arwood, 117 Skyview Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Kathy Faye Lane, no address listed, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Felicia M. Metcalf, 65 Brewley Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Misty Dawn French, 335 Shaw Raod, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Spencer, 6908 Lonestar Road, Kingsport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jamie Paxton, 1935 Old Stage Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Thomas Seymore, 6380 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kenya Gonzalez, 950 Holder Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Dallas Lee Mohler, 24 Prairie Lane, probation continued.
Violation of probation dismissed for Joshua Tyler Jones, 645 Warrensburg Road, probation terminated;
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Tommy Arwood, McKee St., for failure to appear;
Bobby L. Church, 430 Brackens Lane, Afton, failure to appear;
Warren R. Ramey, 821 Howard Baker Jr. Boulevard, Knoxville, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Johnny E. Goadby, 1120 Arnold Road, for schedule III drug violation;
Joshua Wayne Smith, 133 N. Sinai Road, Mosheim, burglary (auto) x4, burglary, theft under $60,000 and felony possession of schedule II drugs;
Brian W. Manuel, 930 Wesley Ave., for theft under $1,000;
Katrina A. Cansler, 335 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Crystal Ann Spencer, no address listed, for evading arrest and public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for Brayden Piper Mullinax, 102 Maple Drive, Cartersville, Georgia, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and consuming under age 21.