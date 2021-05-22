Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 29 included:
Ethan P. Dunn, 395 Peters Lane, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, for registration improperly displayed;
Michael Dingus, 945 House Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for violation of vaccination of animals.
Violation of probation dismissed for Jessica Rae Littleton, 746 Holder Road, Afton, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Ethan P. Dunn, 395 Peters Lane, Afton, for violation of alcoholic beverage law;
Lillian M. Barnes, 600 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, for driving on suspended/revoked;
Charles Dilion Hahn, 5647 Blue Springs Parkway, for aggravated assault (domestic);
William H. Anderson, 310 Midway Circle, Midway, for domestic assault;
Charlene K. Norton, 1661 Thomas R. James Drive, Morristown, for domestic assault;
Michael Joseph Sliter, 25 Briar Patch Lane, for domestic assault;
Comer Edward Patrick, 2021 Washing Park, Knoxville, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Amanda S. Taylor, 205 Lake St., for violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
A judicial diversion was granted for Rachel Shanks, 175 Mill St., Telford, for theft under $1,000.