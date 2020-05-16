General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 3 included:
William J. Silvers, 139 Knollwood Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $750, for theft under $1,000.
Jonathan S. Mitchum, 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, complete domestic violence classes, weapon forfeited, for domestic assault.
Robert S. Robinson, 2492 Buckingham Road, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving on suspended/revoked and DUI.
Tyler Ray Knight, 85 Jockey Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sheila Kay Davis, 630 Bill Martin Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
William Jacob Silvers, 1017 Carson St. (last reported), sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Sterling Robinson IV, 249 Brown Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Quanardel L. Wells Jr., 1638 Millers Chapel Road, for failure to appear.
Jake A. Broyles, 241 Bedford Circle, for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Jonathan S. Mitchum, 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.