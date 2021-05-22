Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 30 included:
Jeffrey S. Johnson, no address listed, forfeited a cash bond, for public intoxication.
Mack A. Johnson, 1971 Rufina Circle, Morristown, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation.
Tylor Woodson, 10027 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Cody D. Williams, 1600 70 Bypass, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Moses A. Norton, 114 Prairie Lane, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on suspended/revoked.
John Howington, 389 Bishop Road, Kingsport, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, delivery of possession of methamphetamines.
Hayden Dakota Stanley, 3523 Wedgewood Drive, Morristown, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dawn Broyles, 2299 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John Rickard, 2858 Buel St., Talbott, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.\
Zachary R. Johnson, 308 N. Highland Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Daniel Williams, 6563 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Whitesburg, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Moses Norton, 118 Cedar Grove, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Michael John Reed, 327 Barefield Road, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Hayden Stanley, 3523 Wedgewood Drive, Morristown, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Joseph L. Gibson, 1430 Mountain Loop, for domestic assault;
Rebecca Ann Fischer, 99 W.I. Bowman Road, for livestock not to run at large;
Melissa K. Simpson, 108 Skyline Lane, Mosheim, for registration improperly displayed;
Angela Y. Chandler, 65 Lakeshore Drive, for domestic assault;
Dakota M. Hensley, 200 Johnston Ave., Bristol, for domestic assault;
Michael S. Lowe, 1105 Forest St., for failure to appear;
Michael L. Ketron, 420 Loyds Chapel Road, Church Hill, for driving on a revoked license;
Isaiah Christopher Lee Stephens, 750 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, for failure to appear;
Zachary Ryan Johnson, 51 Harold Cemetary Road, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
A judicial diversion was granted for Brittany S. Powell, 3575 Erwin Highway, Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.