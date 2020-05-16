General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 30 included:
Sean E. Gray, 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, North Carolina, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, for public intoxication and criminal impersonation.
Vickie D. Burnette, 1721 Whitehouse Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Vickie Darlene Barnette, 1721 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.