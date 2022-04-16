Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 4 included:
Heather Bowman, 1235 Union Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $998, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Travis L. Brooks, 122 Heuer St., Sweetwater, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation.
Sebastian B. Dotson, 100 Ricker Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated assault (domestic).
Travis Lee Brooks, 122 Heuer St., Sweetwater, sentenced to 3AC0 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert A. Leeper, 104 A. Young Circle, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Allen Nelson, 404 Juniper St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Emma Ruth Ann Thornburg, 955 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
William Brent Marshall, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Charles Alan Beach, 405 Greg Mill Road;
Beverlee Denise Henson, 213 Fox Road; probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Emma Ruth Ann Thornburg, 955 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, for public intoxication;
Adrian Espinoza, 8429 Baileyton Road, Afton, for rape;
Kaleb G. Enix, 341 Spring Hollow Drive, Morristown, for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Bonnie Lundsey Brownnell, 304 Oak Grove Ave., for sale to a minor;
Felicity Antoinette Dison, 105 Woodlawn Drive, Jonesborough, for sale to a minor;
April Nicole Massey, 915 Old Baxter Road, Fall Branch, for sale to a minor;
Taylor Nichole Morgan, 1380 Bernard Lane, for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of attempted misdemeanor child abuse/neglect/endangerment.