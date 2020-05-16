General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 6 included:
Dustian Obrian Cash, 1160 Black Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for attempted violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Act.
Skylar T. Creel, 3830 W. Allens Bridge Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for misdemeanor assault.
Michael Bradley Seal, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for joyriding and contempt on a violation of protection order/contempt of court.
Jermee L. Loyd, 67 Pinto Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
William B. Marshall, 808 Carolina Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Preston R. Moore, 151 Schofield Drive., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.
Michael Bradley Seal, 324 Hilldale Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jacob R. Robinette, 1275 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Michael B. Seal, 324 Hilldale Road, Mosheim, for failure to appear, violation of order of protection order/contempt of court, and two counts of violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
The state declined to prosecute Sean T. Garbers, 34 Vicky St., for theft under $1,000 and public intoxication.