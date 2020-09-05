Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 13 included:
Justin L. Smith, 455 Horton Highway, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Angela Plemons Lundy, 307 E. Bernard Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $700, for theft under $1,000.
Angela Faye Lundy, 307 E. Bernard Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Justin Smith, 455 Horton Highway, for failure to appear.