Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 24 included:
Justino C. Escandon, 67 Camelo Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
David J. Morin, 5604 W. Martin Hill Pike, Knoxville, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, 60 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon, schedule II drug violation and failure to appear.
Ethan T. McGhee, 319 Cherry St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $219, for theft under $1,000.
Anthony D. Sutton, 88 Bainey Broyles St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Joseph Lee Fletcher, 345 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Stacy c. Wilkerson, 122 Prairie Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, and failure to appear.
Matthew S. Andrews, 1905 Phillipi Road, Mohawk, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange.
Christopher Scott Taylor, 271 Mira Maple Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Kelly Short, 570 Lamons Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Louis Sterling Wall, 19 Bradley Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor coercion of witness.
Mary A. Doud, 7070 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, forfeited a cash bond of $952.37, for criminal impersonation, theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Brittany Cutshaw, 88 Bainey Broyles Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Mason Ricker, 670 Shipley Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Allen Johnson, 499 Jackson Hollow Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Anthony Sutton, 206 Pine Crest Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Stephen Andrews, 312 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Mary Doud, 7070 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation were dismissed for the following:
Tyler Jeffery Jones, 6579 Old Russell Pike, Whitesburg, probation terminated;
Louis S. Wall, 19 Bradley Ave., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months .
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Brittany Cutshaw, 88 Bainey Broyles Road, for failure to appear;
Donald R. Carter, 65 Broom Factory Road, for domestic assault;
Jeffrey D. Pope, 104 Cox Circle, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Christopher Meade, 196 Railroad Ave., N. Tazwell, Virginia, for failure to appear;
Christopher Scott Taylor, 271 Mira Maple Drive, for violation of implied consent law;
Louis Sterling Wall, 19 Bradley Ave., for violation of order of protection and domestic assault;
Mary A. Doud, 7070 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, for failure to appear and criminal impersonation;
A judicial diversion was granted for Christopher Lane Meade, 196 Railroad Ave., N. Tazwell, Virginia, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.