Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 26 included:
Zachary Haire, 110 Maple Crest, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Khristopher D. Carpenter, 6820 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Sidney M. Musick, 515 Tipton Lane, Seymour, fined $1,300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, to be served consecutive to other court sentencing, for driving while license is suspended/revoked, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and DUI.
William L. Taylor, no address listed, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, arrest, and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Zachary Haire, 110 Maple Crest, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brennan Love, 113 Lobo Loop, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jeffery Edward Allen Love, 1698 Highway 107, Jonesborough, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Meghan Anne Tolliver, 162 Pinto Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
William Lee Taylor, 131 Crawford Lane, Fall Branch, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation were dismissed for the following:
Scottie L. Pack, 175 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jermee Lee Loyd, 67 Pinto Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Ryan Matthew Edwards, 1945 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Brandon A. Hall, 845 Mountain Loop, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Kevin R. Burkey, 120 Dogwood Park, Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
A judicial diversion was granted for Sabrina R. Blankenship, 1108 W. Summer St., for possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication.