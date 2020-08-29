Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 3 included:
Scotty L. Haycraft, 609 Medview Place, Kingsport, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 24 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for reckless driving, driving on revoked and misdemeanor evading arrest.
Matthew R. Elliott, 721 Rector Drive, Kingsport, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Randall E. Tweed, 620 Tweed Springs Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Aaron D. Cook, 243 Country Lane, Church Hill, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Cindy J. Collins, 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Melinda Babb, 18 Old College Hills St., Mosheim, sentenced to 20 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Shannon Michelle Hickman, 1120 Arnold Road, sentenced to 45 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kadeen Lee Dickenson, Bainey Trailer Park, Broyles Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for:
Ryan Allen Powers, 2562 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, probation terminated;
Korrie Dakota Luttrell, 25 Humbert Lane, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Roger Gail Turner, 2090 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Scotty L. Haycraft, 609 Midview Place, Kingsport, for failure to appear;
Tammy L. Shelters, 3405 Eureka St., Anchorage, Alaska, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Daniel B. Pickering, 110 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
Chad A. Farinacci, 4045 107 Cutoff, for schedule III drdug violation;
Jane A. Metcalf, 376 Walton Circle, for vandalism or criminal trespassing;
Jessee J. Crumley, 1330 Willow St., Kingsport, for violation of implied consent law.