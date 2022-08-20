Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 3 included:
Juan Michael Smith, 405 N. Main St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for illegal possession of fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
Melvin Bogier III, 2031 Deering Ave., Baltimore, Maryland, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Michael Gregory McCoy, 8225 Quarterfield Road, Severn, Maryland, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Stacy A. Shaw, 81 Enchanted Lane, drivers license suspended for one year, for violation of implied consent law.
Joseph M. Nowicki, 2509 Highway 66 S., Rogersville, drivers license suspended for one year, for violation of implied consent law.
Ethan T. McGhee, 110 Woodlyn St., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Shena L. Hale, 107 Chapel St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 22 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Samuel Jay Stokley, 2562 Long Creek Road, Del Rio, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
Timothy Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Jonathan S. Cobble, 3285 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, fined $5, forfeited a cash bond, for violation of stop sign law.
Bruce Charles Chandler, 25 Midway Railroad St., Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for perjury.
Claytonn Story, 227 Rohaulf Road, Telford, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Tyler Lee Smith, 934 W. Summer St., sentenced to 40 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ethan Tyree McGhee, 110 Woodlyn St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy M. Tullock, 239 Robert Harmon Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bruce Charles Chandler, 25 Midway Railroad St., Midway, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Dustin Bruce Bishop, 201 Midway Circle, Midway, probation terminated;
Haskell L. Anderson, 11745 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, probation terminated;
Janel L. Croy, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, probation terminated;
Kimberlee Petersen, 415 Jockey Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Connie Jo Jester, 1315 Jim Fox Road, probation terminated;
Makayla Cherice Hilemon, 270 S. Rufe Taylor Road, probation terminated;
Michael Lawrence Amarite, 1145 Holly Creek Road, probation terminated;
Rebekah D. English, 3150 McDonald Road, Midway, probation terminated;
Ester Lorraine Freshour, 215 E. Scott Ave., Knoxville, probation terminated;
Moses A. Norton, 118 Cedar Grove;
Mary Ruth Orton, 100 Deadrick Road, Jonesborough, probation terminated;
Dustin Dodgen, 740 E. 1st North St., Morristown, probation terminated;
Michael McAmis, 1710 Milburnton Road, Limestone, probation terminated;
Trevor Austin Barrett, 907 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, probation terminated;
George Thomas Lowe, 553 Hartman Lane, probation terminated;
Brian Gilbert Greenway, 55 Bradley Ave.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jamie W. Griffin, 46 Vicky St., for registration expired/improperly displayed;
Bairon Alexander Mendez Marroquin, 1123 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, for driving on a suspended license;
Mathew J. Martin, 3475 Old Midway Road, Mosheim, for violation of seat belt law and violation of financial responsibility law;
Eddie W. Effler, 3420 Temple Hill Road, Erwin, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Mitchell T. Tolliver, 522 Care Lane, Johnson City, for registration improperly displayed and violation of financial responsibility law;
Jonathan S. Cobble, 3285 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Eddie W. Effler, 3420 Temple Hill Road, Erwin, for stop sign violation;
Joshua Scott Gritzmaker, 233 Maple Swap Road, Chuckey, for vandalism under $1000.
A judicial diversion was granted for Caleb Vance Morgan, 45 Laurel Gap Drive, for simple possession of a marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.