Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 8 included:
Julie Parris, 215 White Sands Road, forfeited a cash bond of $788.75 for worthless check charge.
Alan R. Jones, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and DUI.
Shawn William Clark, 115 Prairie Lane, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Joseph B. Antonelli, 709 Sulphur Springs Loop, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days sentenced to 30 days, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Corey R. Sweat, 904 Lyle Circle, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Tiffany Michelle Ingle, 5116 Rebecca Lane, Knoxville, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Laura Ann Tolliver, 122 Bayberry St., fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and two counts of assault on an officer.
Billy J. Gilbert, 1260 Kingsport Highway, civil finding for violation of implied consent law.
Shawn William Clark, 1109 N. 22nd st., Billings, Montana, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Corey Ray Sweat, 904 Lyle Circle, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Samantha Joanne Farley, 3925 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kathy Faye Lane, 124 Vicki St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jamie Nikole Cornwell, 135 Twin Barns Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christy Dawn Dixon, 149 Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Laura Tolliver, 122 Bayberry St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Savanna Nicole Amos, 967 Whitehead Road, Bean Station, for driving on a suspended license;
Jerry L. Mesinger, 1280 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, for domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;
Jeremy Robert Michael Miller Jr., 7500 Greystone Road, for failure to appear and harassment;
Dylan Storm Bailey, 115 Mill Drive, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license;
Billy J. Gilbert, 1260 Kingsport Highway, for driving on a suspended license and filing a false report.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Joshua T. Roberts, no address listed, for violation of financial responsibility law and registration expired/improperly displayed;
Kendall Chandler, 4770 Kelley Gap Road, for simple assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Bradley F. Harkleroad, 385 Key Lane, for misdemeanor offensive touching.