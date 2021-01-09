Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Dave Leonard sitting in as judge on Dec. 7 included:
Joseph Barry Antonelli III, 709 Sulphur Springs Loop, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for under age consumption and conntributin to the delinquency of a minor.
Jeremy Wayne Saunders, 100 Heatherwood Loop, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000, theft, evading arrest x2, misdemeanor evading arrest reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, misdemeanor theft of property and simple possession of methamphetamine.
Travis D. Young, 475 Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew R. Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for solicitation of burglary, attempted criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Ladonnnica C. Collins, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Earlene A. Willett, 145 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, fined $2,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia x2, evading arrest and failure to appear.
Michael S. Davis, 313 N. Loretta St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for domestic assault.
Ryan Jared Cate, 1295 Baileyton Main St., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license, misdemeanor evading arrest, criminal impersonation, aggravated criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Jeremy Wayne Saunders,100 Heatherwood Loop, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Matthew Tolley, 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Jeremy Wayne Saunders, 100 Heatherwood Loop, for littering.