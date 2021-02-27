Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 16 included:
Phillip D. Hale, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four days in jail, for public intoxication.
Derek N. Shortt, 116 Maple Ridge Drive, Jonesborough, fined $1,125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 55 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug without a prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, assault on an officer, evading arrest, criminal impersonation and resisting stop, arrest.
Johnny Tyronne Dean, 1980 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jessica L. Brown, 89 Heather Way, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin Freshour, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Michelle Lynne Hall, 650 Colyer Road, probation terminated;
Cody S. Swatzell, 227 Honeysuckle Place, Kingsport, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.