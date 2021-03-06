Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 18 included:
Arthur E. Jones, 272 Midway Circle, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Zachery A. Powell, 8085 McDonald Road, Mohawk, sentenced to six days in jail, for contempt on a violation of order of protection or restraining order.
Shannon Lee Fasnacht, 505 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Arthur Jones, 206 Wild Rye Lane, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for Christopher G. Cross, 623 Armstrong St., Rogersville, for failure to appear.