General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 28 included:
Dylan Shane Laws, 1468 White Sands Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for theft of property.
Penny M. Powers, 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $685.71, restrained from victim, for simple possession/casual exchange and shoplifting arrest without a warrant.
Janel L. Croy, 331 Widow Hollow Road, fined $1,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of DUI.
James E. Shelton, 1906 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Carolyn Hope McDaniel, 315 Little Hollow Way, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for resisting arrest/stop/halt/frisk.
Anthony Jerome Dorsey, 612 Trillium Lane, Dallas, Texas, fined $25, for public intoxication.
Penny M. Powers, 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Amber Nicole Ricker, 24 Granite Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Bruce Lee Laws, 1985 Chuckey Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Dell Hohlbaugh, 2000 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Curtis Michael Lawn, 795 Greene Mountain Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kevin Eugene Begines, 295 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeffery Alan Kesterson, 2085 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
John Cody Johnson, 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Michelle LeAnn Graves, 329 Boyd St., Rogersville, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jesse J. Poslof, 42 Swan Acres Park, for domestic assault;
Cecil L. Jones, 1210 Meadowview Ave., Johnson City, for aggravated assault and domestic assault;
Hunter David Hogg, 16844 FM 357, Groveton, Texas, for under age drinking;
Michael B. Jones, Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Carol Strong, 3050 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for dogs not allowed at large;
James R. Finney, 42 Swan Acres Park, for domestic assault;
Courtney A. Brooks, 100 Cottonwood Drive, for domestic assault and criminal trespassing;
Ashley K. Nichols, 2115 Whirlwind Road, for failure to appear;
Billy Rader, 124 Deerfoot Lane, for domestic assault;
Carolyn Hope McDaniel, 513 Little Hollow Way, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jake L. Hughes, 1185 Robertson Road, Chuckey, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon;
Cecil L. Jones, 1210 Meadowview Ave., Johnson City, for violation of protection order/contempt of court and violation of order of protection (dometic violence);
Tonya Michelle Norton, 90 Echo Drive, for driving on a suspended license;
George Michael Calhoun Jr., 515 Chuckey Ruritan Road, Chuckey, for driving on a suspended license;
Janel L. Croy, 331 Widow Hollow Road, for violation of open containger law, headlight dimming requirements, vandalism, resisting stop,arrest, violation of implied consent law, possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of vehicle registration law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Laith Forest Callahan, 318 W. 2nd N. St., Morristown, for simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Richard Charles Turnage III, 4653 Wooddale Ave., Memphis, for possession of schedule VI drugs;
Phillip A. Robinson, 44 Moonstone Park, for joyriding;
McKenzie M. Campbell, 670 Oregan Trail, for schedule VI drug violations and unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Michael J. Reed, 327 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II drugs.