Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 3 included:
Scottie Lee Pack, 175 Chuckey Ruritan S., Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license.
Michael Shane Denton, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Brystle A. Kimery, 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restraining order entered, for parties to the offense (theft).
Brandi Nails, 420 Hill Ave., Pigeon Forge, fined $1,850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 32 days in jail, 30 day must be served day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs and DUI.
Bobby L. Hensley, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Christopher James Sible, 9405 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Billy A. Chamblin, 255 Peaceful Valley Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Timothy J. Ingle, 120 Holly Creek Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Billy M. Bishop, 90 Redgate Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brad R. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Matthew Simerly, 305 Locust St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Emily Diane Beason, 865 Weems Chapel Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy James Ingle, 120 Holly Creek Road, sentenced to 4 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Claudia E. Schlegel, 220 E. Milligan Drive, for driving while is suspended or revoked;
Bronson A. Smith, 180 Cedar Creek Cave Road, for driving while is suspended or revoked;
Daniel E. Campbell, 126 Highland Park Lane, for driving while is suspended or revoked;
Ramirez Caballero Santiago, 1001 Tom Hailey Boulevard, LaVergne, for driving on a suspended license;
Tony Lee Seay, 205 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Michael Shane Denton, 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for fugitive from justice;
Brandi Nails, 420 Hill Ave., Pigeon Forge, for possession of drug paraphernalia.