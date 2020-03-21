General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 26 included:
Patricia A. Schulz, 1423 E. Church St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Bayless A. Kinser, 211 Snapps Ferry Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Samantha M. Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for failure to appear.
Jody P. Shuffler, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Dustin C. Miller, 600 Crestview Drive, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 42 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $108, restrained from the victims, for criminal trespassing and three counts of theft under $1,000.
Dylan S. Jones, 617 N. Hill St., fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, balance on probation, day for day, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
David Anthony Gish, 520 Dykes Hawkins, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Ward Rice, 10630 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Samantha Michelle Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jody Pink Shuffler, 1711 Dellwood Circle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation,
Benjamin Jamar Hamilton, 109 New St., Jonesborough, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Christy N. Jones, 796 Holly Creek Road, for failure to appear;
Patricia A. Schulz, 1423 E. Church St., for violation of implied consent;
Alan Christopher Penton, 3861 Bills Circle, Gainsville, Georgia, for fugitive from justice;
A judicial diversion was granted for Christy Nichole Jones, 796 Holly Creek Road, for theft under $1,000.