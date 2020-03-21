General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 19 included:
James K. Beal, 3243 Union Chapel Road, Lincolnton, North Carolina, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Mariah Luther, 185 Twin Oaks Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six months suspended to one days in jail, balance on probation, banned from the victim, for attempted theft under $1,000.
Gene Allen Church, 2584 Whitehouse Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, hunting privileges revoked for five years, for illegal possession of wildlife and hunting from a public road.
Shelby Gene Church, 2586 Whitehouse Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, lifetime ban on hunting, for violation of manner and means of hunting, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting from a public road.
Timothy S. Adams, 3463 Blue Springs Parkway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Fred A. Poore, 1310 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked license.
Nathaniel K. Robinette, 775 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim, drivers license suspended for one year, for violation of implied consent law.
Natasha R. Griffey, 3129 Old Kentucky Road S., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Daniel George Richards, 315 ½ Jackson, Butte, Montana, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Rusty Lynn Church, 216 Liberty Hill Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James K. Beal, 4825 Andrew Johnson Highway, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Shane Adams, 25 Rail Road St., Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather LaJune Morgan, 1075 Mohawk Ridge, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Eureka Angeliteia Jordan, 7071 Longworth Circle, Lexington Park, Maryland, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Mitchel Lemka, 6414 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nathaniel Levi Burger, 132 Jays Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Kevin Yates, 1660 W. Pines Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jessica L. Ricker, 220 Park Ave., Church Hill, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Natasha Griffey, 1080 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daniel Richards, 2000 Oakton Road, Savanna, Illinois, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Anthony Lynn Reaves, 581 Seaton Road, Afton, for five counts of livestock not to run at large;
Erin R. Finkle, 144 Mason St., for pocket picking – theft of property;
Leia M. Finkle, 144 Mason St., for picket picking – theft of property;
Christopher Allen Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, for domestic assault;
Chad M. Jennings, 151 Cabe Court, for felon unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and schedule II drug violation.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Anthony Lynn Reaves, 581 Seaton Road, Afton, for five counts of livestock not to run at large and failure to appear;
Robert Lee Johnson, 935 Old Cemetery Road, for illegal possession of wildlife;
Gene Allen Church, 2584 Whitehouse Road, for violation of tagging big game and violation of manner and means of hunting;
Shelby Gene Church, 2586 Whitehouse Road, for violation of tagging big game;
Chad Mitchell Jennings, 78 Harold Cemetery Road, for theft under $10,000 and two counts of aggravated burglary;
Chase E. Knight, 485 Westwood Road, Mohawk, for vandalism (domestic), domestic assault and interference with emergency calls (911);
Michael Yates, 325 Mitchell Road, Chuckey, for theft under $1,000, aggravated burglary, theft under $60,000 and two counts of theft under $10,000;
Natasha R. Griffey, 3129 Old Kentucky Road S., for fabricating/tampering with evidence;
Daniel George Richards, 315 ½ Jackson, Butte, Montana, for violation of implied consent.