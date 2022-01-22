Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 10 included:
Malcolm C. Brandriff, 402 8th St., Newport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license.\
Calvino E. Inman, 3703 Decatur Drive, Knoxville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked.
Philip Mathias Davis, 1018 Love Valley Road, Clover, South Carolina, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Cedric Earl Mitchell, 3414 Westgate Drive, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule VI in a commercial vehicle.
Britanni N. Starnes, 224 Baileyton Road, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Tammy J. Sauls, 76 Melody Circle, Afton, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Jonathan Thomas Letson, 111 Bradley Ave., fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 35 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, driving while license is suspended or revoked annd violation of financial responsibility law.
John Johnson, 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, fined $1,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to six days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear, driving on a revoked license, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Timothy L. Necessary, 135 Jones Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving while suspended/revoked.
Christopher Douglas McAmis, 95 Vagabond Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.
Christopher S. Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Christopher R. Gillespie, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
John Cody Johnson, 1035 Raderside Track, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brittanny R. Bowlin Fawbush, 910 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kenneth Hogan Jr., 12 Rocky Point, Midway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Timothy Lee Necessary, 2565 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Joshua Ryan Smith, 53 Snapps Ferry Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Melissa Christian, 485 Brake Tree Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for Melissa Christian, 485 Brake Tree Lane, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Calvino E. Inman, 3703 Decatur Drive, Knoxville, for fugitive from justice;
Krystle R. Woodby, 300 Bill Jones Road, Afton, for schedule IV drug violation;
John Johnson, 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, for violation of financial responsibility law and registration expired/improperly displayed.
A judicial diversion was granted for Steven Bernell McCullough, 1772 Old Dogwood, Jonesborough, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment (weapon, no injury).