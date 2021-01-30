Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 11 included:
Justin Wayne Brobeck, 1623 Wilhoit Road, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, falsification of the results of a drug test and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Karen Marie Fleming, 45 Kidwell Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Hector Z. Lopez, 409 Banks St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Daniel C. Ward, 2030 Old Mountain Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 22 days in jail, for disorderly conduct.
Michael Scott Dixon, 751 Old Hollow Road, Morristown, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Feliciano I. Vincente, 290 Massengill Way, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Michael S. Dixon, 751 Old Hollow Road, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tabbatha Wilhoit, 95 Tunnell Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Coleman, 405 Sunnyside Loop, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Felicanio Vincente, 290 Massengill Way, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Gregoro Martinez, 70 Bainey Broyles St.
Arber Addair, no address listed, Decae Bluff, Virginia.
Charges were dismissed for Amber Lawrence Addair, 2557 Indian Creek Road, Cedar Bluff, Virginia, for failure to appear.