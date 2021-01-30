Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 21 included:
Crystal A. Spencer, 6908 Lone Star Road, Kingsport, fined $230 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and violation of seat belt law.
Travis Rollins, 60 Brunner St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Scott Carl Reed, 1816 137th St. E, Tacoma, Washington, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for simple possession of schedule VI (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Samantha Collis, 540 Bethany Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal A. Spencer, 6908 Lone Star Road, Kingsport, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Travis Rollins, 60 Brunner St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute Scott Carl Reed, 1816 136th St. E, Tacoma, Washington, for violation of implied consent law.