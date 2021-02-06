Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 22 included:
Markeon D. Kelly, 6519 Halman Drive, District Heights, Maryland, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Reece Gene Mullins, 13119 Pleasant Road, Coeburn, Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for assault.
John L. Hickerson, 316 E. Church St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for shoplifting – theft of property, aggravated criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Daniel Elijah Stamper, 1600 Ripley Island Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 80 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Timothy L. Williams, 2340 Old Baileyton Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for reckless endangerment.
Cortney Lynn Perrigan, 432 Shawnee Road, Bristol, Virginia, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 180 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drugs violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violation.
Clayton J. Bright, 535 Gibson Loop, Afton, suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for domestic assault, burglary and vandalism.
Shawn M. Hamilton, 205 Unaka St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault and aggravated criminal trespassing.
Joseph R. Artino, 898 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to give due care and failure to appear.
John Hickerson, 316 Church St., sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Lamar Williams Jr., no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Shawn Michael Hamilton, 56 Roller St., sentenced to 100 days in jail, day for day, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Tonya Morgan, 1736 Old Tusculum Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joseph Rahe Artino, 2185 Middle Creek Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brian Allen Arwood, no address listed, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Blake Nicholas Jeffers, 320 Jeffers Lane, probation terminated;
Matthew Ray Overturf, 20 Brunner St., probation terminated;
Chassidy Nichole Shelton, 160 Mimosa Lane, probation terminated;
Felicia Renea Burkey, 52 Doty Lane, probation terminated;
Tracy Lynn Barnhart, 1108 W. Summer St., probation terminated;
Tyler Nunley, 3785 Stone Dam Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Olivia Sanders, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault;
Joseph R. Artino, 898 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, failure to appear
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Shawn M. Hamilton, 205 Unaka St., for domestic assault and violation of protection order/contemp of court;
Tyler Fellers, No Address listed, for criminal trespassing;
Cortney Lynn Perrigan, 432 Shawnee Road, Bristol, Virginia, for possession of a weapon during commission of a felony;
Ivey P. Stills, Three Springs Road, Russellville, for assault;
Clayton J. Bright, 535 Gibson Loop, Afton, for kidnapping;
Shawn M. Hamilton, 205 Unaka St., for aggravated burglary