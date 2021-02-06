Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 27 included:
Janice A. Shelton, 50 Acton Court, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of a controlled substance schedule II and solicitation to introduce contraband into a penal institution.
Jack Lee Rice, 10630 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Zachary Hogeboon, 1826 McCoy Road, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Dinorah Pereira Rivera, 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, for theft under $1,000;
Aramis Rivera, 811 Verrmont Ave., Knoxville, for no drivers license.
Violation of probation dismissed for Preston Edward Martak, 1748 Shiloh Church Road, Seymour, probation terminated
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Faustino F. Hernandez, 1427 Russell St., Morristown, for driving on a suspended license;
Heather Peltier, 585 Arrowhead Loop, Midway, for stalking;
Janice A. Shelton, 508 Acton Circle, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
A judicial diversion was granted for Contessa Caldwell, 476 Fisher Lane, for theft under $1,000.