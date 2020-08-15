General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 10 included:
Michael L. Drayton, 1390 Main St., Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond of $339.76, for worthless check charge.
Tim Taylor, 1840 Whitehouse Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Kristen M. Lane, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Shasta N. Harmon, 115 Cresthaven Lane, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, for two counts of public intoxication.
Timothy Earl Taylor, 1840 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 5 days in jail probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandi Hogeboon, 141 Stargazer Drive., Midway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kristen Michelle Lane, 1120 Arnold Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Pedro James Garcia, 218 N. Highland Ave., probation terminated;
Maria Garcia, 51 Bradley Ave.;
Katie Fala Hall, 256 Britton Ave.;
Kenneth Gillen, 124 Bayberry St.;
Toby Lee Severt, 135 Starnes Hollow Lane, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Gregory P. Wright, 105 Greenfield Court, for domestic assault;
Anthony T. Christianson, 249 W.I. Bowman Road, for domestic assault;
Pedro J. Garcia, 137 Priarik Lane, for failure to appear;
Donnie Shelton, 1488 White Sands Road, ordered to pay restitution of $218, for dogs not allowed at large;
James C. Bales, 415 W. Hills Drive, Mosheim, ordered to pay restitution of $100, for reckless burning;
Julia Anne Robberson, 2116 Beacon Light Way, Knoxville, for driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Ricardo Massie, 80 Boles Lane, Chuckey, restrained from the victim, for child abuse and neglect (if non-violent);
Shawn M. Gross, 8250 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, for domestic assault and assault.