General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 13 included:
Dalton Chance Lund, 70 Willow Creek Drive, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Caroline Borden, 309 Pinecrest Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Jessica Cope, 822 Carolina Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Andrew J. Cooper, 495 Horton Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault;
Dennis Cannon, 102 Longview Drive, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, balance on probation, for failure to appear, schedule III drug violation and schedule II drug violation.
Matthew D. Burkey, 75 Centennial Lane, fined $2,050 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for schedule II drug violation, schedule IV drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Randall K. Garner, 411 Hamilton St., Johnson City, fined $230 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for failure to appear, possession of schedule VI drugs and seat belt violation.
Zachary S. Brewer, 114 Chapel St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Bethany N. Quales, 495 Horton Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Andrew Travis Lane, 911 N. Church St., Morristown, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 252 days in jail, for failure to appear; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Zachary Shannon Brewer, 311 Biddle St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dennis Cannon, 102 Longview Drive, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Andrew Jason Cooper, 495 Horton Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Grinstead, 1009 Arnold Road, sentenced to 6 months at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Matthew David Burkey, 75 Centennial Lane, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Darrell Berry, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Robert Dewayne Graham, 105 Cress Alley, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rebecca Dawn Yarbor, 287 Guinn Drive, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Tina Marie Walters, 4013 Goshen Valley Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Carter, 1663 Billy Bible Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Samuel Joseph Whitehead, 110 Wooded Heights Lane, probation terminated;
Frederic Lewis Pickard, 345 Locust St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Ivey Stills, 2118 Three Springs Road, Russellville, probation terminated;
Kimberly Pierson, 768 Henard Road, probation termianted.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Cameron M. Greulich, 2326 Southern Drive, Morristown, for failure to appear;
Christy A. Parman, 1665 Lick Hollow Road, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Mary J. Bebber, 7320 Lonesome Pine Trail, for reckless burning;
Whitley Leann Williams, 121 Highland Park Lane, Afton, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Dalton Chance Lund, 50 Willow Creek Drive, for violation of implied consent law and simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Ivey P. Stills, 2118 Three Springs Road, Russellville, for resisting stop, arrest, public intoxication and indecent exposure.
A judicial diversion was granted for Amanda Davis, 2435 W. Pines Road, Afton, for theft under $1,000.