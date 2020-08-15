General Session Court Cases heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on July 15 included:
James W. Durfee, 115 Hunting Woods Road, Newport, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for seven years, for DUI.
Todd A. Trembley, 1535 Philippi Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, balance on probation, for evading arrest.
Nicole Lynn Sexton (aka Nicole Bernard), 2290 Lost Mountain Pike, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $824.04, for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Charles A. Bernard, 2290 Lost Mountain Pike, fined $750 and court cost, suspended to two days in jail, balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs.
Derek Anthony Tunnell, 49 Indian Hills Circle, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $100, restrained from the victim, for attempted criminal simulation.
Jacob O. Shelton, 348 Cherry Hill Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Robert Aaron Hansel, 193 Cutshall Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 (parties to the offense).
Jane Parent, 230 Champion Circle, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Watson Tyree Manuel, 930 Wesley Ave., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent service and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Sarah Doris Juarez, 55 Hixon Circle, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Todd Trembley, no address listed, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Mark Ferguson, 2595 Blue Springs Parkway;
Robert Aaron Hansel, 193 Cutshaw Ave., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Sheree D. Morelock, 350 Indian Grove Lane, for driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked;
Robert G. Gregg, 24 Old Orchard Lane, for failure to appear;
Michael P. Gregg, 36 Boulder Loop, for violation of vehicle registration law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jane A. Parent, 1011 E. 1st N. St., Morristown, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, and two counts of driving on a suspended license;
Dalton William Garrett Lewis, 3539 Milburton Road, Limestone, for domestic assault;
Sandra Oaks, 983 Main St., Surgonsville, for violation of order of protection;
Sheree D. Morelock, 350 Indian Grove Lane, for speeding (Radar);
Michael P. Gregg, 36 Boulder Loop, for lights required on motor vehicles;
Cory Moore, 644 Poteat Lane, Fall Branch, for simple assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for Jema C. Harrison, 622 S. Water Fork Road, for driving on suspended/revoked.